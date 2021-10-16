Guests from 100+ countries descend on High Point for world-famous furniture market

A market spokesperson said that pre-registration numbers are increased compared to the previous market in the spring, but are not yet at pre-pandemic levels.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thousands of visitors from more than 100 countries are in High Point Saturday for the first day of High Point Market's Fall Market.

The market, which happens twice yearly and is not open to the general public, will be open from Saturday to Next Wednesday.

Across more than 180 building in the city, exhibitors and industry associates are showcasing the latest design trends.

The roads of downtown High Point were bustling with people on Saturday as the city transformed for the market.

A market spokesperson said that pre-registration numbers are increased compared to the previous market in the spring, but are not yet at pre-pandemic levels.

"The mood is so positive," a spokesperson said. "Today is the official kick off to Fall Market. Events are back, and people seem happy to be visiting showrooms, seeing old friends, and making new connections."

One group of business owners from Shelby, NC, said they have noticed more foot traffic on Saturday.

"We are seeing more people from last year," said Taylor Walker. "We also seeing some prices increase. Of course that is because of supply issues, we totally understand that, We are having the same problem."

Two co-owners from a Miami residential design firm said this is their first time attending the furniture market.

"Everyone is just so friendly, all the people here are really nice," said Laura Greig. "We definitely didn't come to the last couple markets in the peak of the pandemic, but this time we are fully vaccinated. We've been taking all the precautions."

An indoor mask mandate is currently in effect in Guilford County, which in effect applies to the High Point Furniture Market.

