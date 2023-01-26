Gun found at high school in Kannapolis, juvenile petition to be sought

A juvenile petition will be sought in regard to the firearm offense, according to police.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A gun was found in a student's backpack at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, the Kannapolis Police Department confirmed.

Officials said a student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. A School Resource Officer was notified and located the weapon.

A 14-year-old student was placed into custody and was released into the custody of a parent or guardian, police said.

A juvenile petition will be sought in regard to the firearm offense, according to officers.

