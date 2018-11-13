The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District confirms a gun was found on the campus of East Mecklenburg High School Tuesday morning.

According to the school district, authorities received a tip that a student on the high school's campus had a gun.

Law enforcement was immediately notified and investigated the tip with school administration. A student was searched without incident and a gun was located, officials report.

The school district said any student caught violating the Code of Student Conduct will receive appropriate disciplinary action.

