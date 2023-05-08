Gun found in student's backpack at Union County middle school

The incident happened at Sun Valley Middle School in Indian Trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A middle school student was charged after authorities say they brought a gun to class on Monday.

The incident happened at Sun Valley Middle School in Indian Trail. Students alerted a Union County Sheriff's Office school officer that there was a firearm on campus and officers were able to locate the suspect minutes later.

The suspect, a student at the school, did not have the gun in his possession when he was approached by police but the weapon was later found in his book bag in an empty classroom. Police describe the firearm as an unloaded, semi-automatic pistol.

Officers also found a pistol magazine and a single round of ammunition stored separately from the gun in the book bag.

Police say the student did not appear to brandish the weapon or threaten any other students with the firearm.

Due to the suspect being a juvenile, their identity has not been released. Union County Sheriff's Office will be obtaining criminal charges against the juvenile.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at (704) 283-3789 or submit a tip through the UCSO mobile app.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts