Habitat for Humanity of York County receives grant from Wells Fargo Builds

Habitat of York County has been awarded $75,000 in grant money to support affordable housing efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded Habitat for Humanity of York County $75,000 in grants for homes in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The money will be used to repair two existing homes, as well as two new house builds.

The Habitat of York County is among more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide that were awarded grant money in 2023 through the Wells Fargo Builds program. This program aims to help low-to-moderate-income families access affordable homeownership and housing.

“Collaborating with communities to create positive change is at the core of what we do,” Rod Banks, Lead Community Impact and Sustainability Specialist wrote in a press release. “We are proud of our continuing work with Habitat for Humanity of York County to increase access to housing for individuals historically shut out of the market.”

Wells Fargo volunteers have been working alongside Habitat of York County to help the Brito and Willis families build their new homes. More volunteers will assist with home repair and community beautification projects throughout Rock Hill.

The 2023 Wells Fargo Builds program has donated $7.5 million to Habitat for Humanity International. This will help to build and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the United States.