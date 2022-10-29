Safety at the forefront of Halloween celebrations in Charlotte

From trick-or-treating to bar crawls, revelers want to make sure their haunts aren't frightening for the wrong reasons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween celebrations continued into Saturday, Oct. 29, and lots of people headed out for their haunts across the Queen City.

Ofc, Johnathan Frisk with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte there are protocols and patrols in place throughout the weekend. Many officers are in cars, on foot, and on bikes across the area to make sure everyone is staying as safe as possible.

"Naturally we are going to have a lot of patrols out there," Officer Frisk said. "We utilize 911 for everything and if something doesn’t seem right, call 911 and we will respond.”

While CMPD can't be everywhere, Emily Small and her friends are taking safety into their own hands.

"Partnering up, and if you go to the bathroom don’t go alone," Small said. "Don’t put your drinks down. Always keep an eye on each other, make sure everyone knows where you are.”

Alcohol could also be a big factor for the weekend; Talk It Out North Carolina said 43% of car crashes on Halloween are tied to drunk driving. Police say if you're drinking, don't get behind the wheel.

“There are so many other ways to get a ride, if it’s a friend, Uber or Lyft or share a ride," Frisk said.

