QC Happenings: Weekend events happening around Charlotte

Food, farmers markets and fun: Here's a few ideas about how to spend your weekend in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Sept. 14

SouthPark After 5

'SouthPark After 5' is back this fall! See your favorite acts hit the stage on Thursdays at Symphony Park. Up this week is the Landslide, in a tribute to Fleetwood Ma. Find more information here.

Friday, Sept. 15

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Huntersville Latino Night

Celebrate the first night of Hispanic Heritage Month at Veterans Park in Huntersville. There will be live music, dancing, local food trucks and more. Tickets are free and the event lasts from 5-9 p.m.

Charlotte International Arts Festival @ Ballantyne's Backyard

Get creative during the annual celebration of visual and performing arts in Ballantyne's Backyard. The festival features live music, exhibits and activities each weekend from Sept. 15-Oct. 1.

Live Music Fridays

Every Friday, the Coterie Concept invites people to join them for an evening of jazz music and wine starting at 4 p.m. Live music will start at 8 p.m. and admission to the event is free. More information can be found here.

Saturday, Sept. 16

South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market

Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. Happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

FELA

The sensual, eclectic sounds and powerful lyrics of Fela Kuti, the founding father of Afrobeat. Members of the Tony-winning Broadway show, FELA, will be featured. This is also at The Amp in Ballantyne as part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival. The show is at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online.

Uptown Farmer's Market

Enjoy locally grown produce and other products every Saturday at the Uptown Farmer's Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. Find more information here.

Super Abari Block Party @ Super Abari Game Bar

Game on: Join Super Abari Game Bar for a block party complete with local vendors, artists and creators. Proceeds from the $10 entry fees will go to The Bulb Mobile Markets as they work to combat food insecurity. Find more information here.

Latin American Excelente Awards Gala

The 25th edition of the Latin American Excelente Awards Gala is a wonderful event to recognize the outstanding achievements of Latino leaders and their supporters. Year after year, this recognition is given to men and women from the Charlotte area, who excel in business, service, education, and academics. The funds raised from the gala partly go to the Latino Student Scholarship Fund of the La Noticia Foundation to help pay for the recipients college education. The Latino community and its recipients of the scholarship can help better their lives. The event is at 6 p.m., at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown and tickets are still available visit ExcelenteAwards.com.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End your weekend on a high note with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Chicago

After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. Tickets are still available online.

Mecktoberfest @ Olde Mecklenburg Brewery