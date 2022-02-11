Harlem Globetrotters to bring 'all-new Spread Game' tour to JCSU

The 2022 tour is centered on honoring the late great Curly Neal, one of the most famous Globetrotters of all time and a 1975 graduate of JCSU.

The 2022 tour is centered on honoring the late great Curly Neal, one of the most famous Globetrotters of all time and a 1975 graduate of JCSU. This special event will include a panel discussion and an opportunity to interact with members of the team.

According to the Harlem Globetrotters, Neal was an incredible shooter and had a knack for hitting shots from beyond the mid-court mark. During his time at Johnson C. Smith University, Neal averaged 23.1 points per game and was named an All-CIAA guard. He was inducted in the CIAA Hall of Fame in 1986 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Harlem Globetrotters presented Neal with the team’s prestigious “Legends” ring in 1993 and retired his #22 jersey in 2008. He passed away in 2020.

JCSU has produced two Globetrotters -- Neal and James "Twiggy" Saunders.

