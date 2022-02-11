x
Harlem Globetrotters to bring 'all-new Spread Game' tour to JCSU

The 2022 tour is centered on honoring the late great Curly Neal, one of the most famous Globetrotters of all time and a 1975 graduate of JCSU.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Original Harlem Globetrotters will bring their all-new Spread Game tour to Johnson C. Smith University, on Friday, Feb.11 at 12:30 p.m. in Biddle Auditorium.

According to the Harlem Globetrotters, Neal was an incredible shooter and had a knack for hitting shots from beyond the mid-court mark. During his time at Johnson C. Smith University, Neal averaged 23.1 points per game and was named an All-CIAA guard. He was inducted in the CIAA Hall of Fame in 1986 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2008. 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2008, file photo, the Harlem Globetrotters' Fred "Curly" Neal performs during a timeout in the second quarter in an NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix. Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died the Globetrotters announced Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was 77. Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

The Harlem Globetrotters presented Neal with the team’s prestigious “Legends” ring in 1993 and retired his #22 jersey in 2008. He passed away in 2020. 

JCSU has produced two Globetrotters -- Neal and James "Twiggy" Saunders.

