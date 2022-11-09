Harmful algae blooms found on Lake Wylie

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff members will survey the area until the blooms are no longer present.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are advising residents to be aware of Harmful Algae Blooms (HAB) that are present on Lake Wylie.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, two HAB cloves were found in different areas on Lake Wylie. One of the cloves was found north of Strollway Road and the other was found between Strollway Road and Red Fez Club Road.

A resident reported seeing bright green water with surface scum in the coves.

Officials say HABs can produce toxins that have been linked to severe illness in humans and animals if ingested.

Residents are advised to avoid multiple activities around the HABs, including:

Swimming

Boating

Fishing

Touching mats of algae

Ingesting the water

Using the water for washing

Anyone who comes in contact with a HAB should wash thoroughly, seek medical care if a child or adult appears ill, and seek veterinary care for any pets that stumble, collapse, or vomit after coming into contact with the water.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services workers will continue to survey the area until the blooms are no longer present in the area. The public will be notified when this happens.

To report a bloom, contact the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality at (704) 663-1699 or the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at (803) 898-8374.

