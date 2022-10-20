Cheap gas: Harris Teeter offering big discount this weekend at new fuel center

The new Harris Teeter Fuel Center in Steele Creek is offering a steep 40-cent discount to all customers to celebrate its grand opening this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced it will be offering a 40-cent gas discount for all customers to celebrate the grand opening of its new fuel center in Steele Creek.

The new Harris Teeter Fuel Center, located at 12920 South Tryon Street, is at the corner of South Tryon Street and Steele Creek Road. From Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23, all customers will get 40 cents off per gallon as part of the promotion.

The average gas price in Charlotte is $3.54, according to AAA. That price is up nearly 20 cents from last month when it was $3.36 per gallon.

Starting Monday, Harris Teeter will offer a 3-cent discount for all VIC card shoppers. This is the second Harris Teeter fuel center to open in Charlotte this year, following the grand opening of the Davis Lake location in early June.

The Steele Creek fuel center's operating hours will be from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. with 24-hour pump service. Shoppers can redeem Harris Teeter fuel points at any Harris Teeter or BP station in the Charlotte area. Harris Teeter customers can click here to learn more about the fuel points reward system.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.