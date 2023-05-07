'When you're down 30%, it's inevitable' | Harrisburg Fire Department back in service following closure

Station 3 said it had to close twice in 48 hours due to a shortage of command staff.

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Harrisburg Fire Department Station 3 is back in service after staffing shortages forced them to close twice in 48 hours over a busy Fourth of July weekend.

Harrisburg is located between Concord and Charlotte, two of the state's biggest cities.

Representatives for Local 3393 said part of the problem is because of lateral hiring where people with some training and tenure are going elsewhere for a higher salary.

Anthony Evans, trustee of Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of North Carolina, was also a former president of the firefighters union which includes the Harrisburg Fire Department.

"They're trained, they're passionate -- they want to do the best for Harrisburg," Evans told WCNC Charlotte. "But when they don't have staffing and they don't have money for their employees, it makes it very hard to do their job. If you have three people instead of four, it changes the entire game."

Evans and Jeff Tracey, district vice president for PFFPNC, said the town of Harrisburg is hiring but has employee retention issues, primarily because they're not paying enough.

They said starting base pay for a firefighter in Harrisburg is about $38,000 as of July 2023.

"Harrisburg did do a pay study," Evans said. "The pay study was still below the statewide standard."

Down about a dozen people, or 30%, Tracey said that number is almost an entire shift's worth of staff not responding to emergency calls.

"Obviously, that's going to increase your response times -- an industry standard, we're looking at having the entire assignment of companies dispatched to a house fire on scene in eight minutes," Tracey said. "That's assuming that first company is going to be there in three or four minutes average once they get out the door. But if that company shut down, your next company is going to be six minutes away."

Tracey added the only reason why Station 3 was able to operate again on July 3 is because the battalion chief moved to the back of the station's truck.

"That's like taking your CEO to go sell groceries at Harris Teeter," Tracey said. "It was a step in the right direction but when you're down 30%, it's inevitable it's going to happen again. And we're going to tell the public every single time it's going on."

The town manager, Rob Donham, told WCNC the town of Harrisburg did not experience a break in calls for service while Station 3 was closed.