Harrisburg Library suffers 'extensive' water damage

A pipe burst inside the library on Christmas caused the damage prompted the extended closure.

HARRISBURG, N.C. — The Harrisburg Library in Cabarrus County will temporarily be closed for an extended period of time following water damage that occurred Sunday.

On Christmas Day, a sheriff's deputy patrolling the area discovered the pipe, which burst during a period of extended freezing temperatures.

That evening efforts began to save further items from water damage.

The library will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Officials have not yet determined the financial impact of the loss.

Residents can continue to return books and media using the collection bins outside the library. Staff members hope to soon establish curbside service for the checking out of new materials.

The Concord, Kannapolis, Mt. Pleasant and Midland branches will re-open on Wednesday.

