Columbia police searching for man missing for nearly two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are searching for a man who's been missing for nearly two weeks.

Harrison Graham, 28, was last seen back on June 12 at a home on Hulda Avenue. He was reported missing by a relative.

Officers say he has not had any communication with his family since June 15, 2021. Police say Harrison may be with an unknown male with plans to go to Spartanburg.

Graham is described as having black hair and black eyes, stands 5’06” and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Harrison may be is encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC. LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.