South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

Harvest Hope Food Bank had water pipes burst during the frigid weekend weather.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports.

Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does not have power.

Officials have been working since 7 a.m. to protect hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of food. The pipes likely broke over the weekend when temperatures dropped below freezing for a prolonged period of time.

Some of the good supply is being relocated to the food bank's Columbia location.

Those looking to help with immediate clean-up needs can make a donation at harvesthope.org/donate-today.