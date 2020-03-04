CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen in south Charlotte last month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Mary Collins was last seen on Burnley Road near Archdale Drive around 2:30 p.m. on March 28. A family member called police and reported her missing two days later, saying they thought she went to NoDao to meet some friends.

Family told police that Collins was diagnosed with a cognitive disability and they're worried about her safety. Collins is described as a white female who is about 5-foot-4 and weights around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and black leggings with a black knit cap. She was carrying a Marilyn Manson purse.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Anyone with information about Mary Collins' whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

