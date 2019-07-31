SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police are asking for the public's assistance as they look for a runaway child.
Spanasia Gordon is 12 years old. Police say she left the house around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
She was last seen in the Fulton Heights area, according to Salisbury Police. Officials have not said if they believe she could be heading in a specific direction.
Anyone who has any information on Gordon, or who has seen her is asked to call 911.
