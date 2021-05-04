HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Search for missing 84-year-old Lincoln County man

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
According to the sheriff's office, 84-year-old Robert Houston Smith of High Terrace Lane was last seen leaving his home around 11:30 a.m. on May 3.
He is described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a light-colored short-sleeve button-down shirt, and a black “Vietnam Veteran’s” cap. Smith is 5' 5", has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs around 180 pounds.
Deputies said he was last seen driving a 2005 white Ford Explorer with an unknown Georgia license plate. He has family in the Georgia area and could possibly be traveling in that direction.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Houston Smith is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.