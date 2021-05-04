HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Search for missing 84-year-old Lincoln County man

According to the sheriff's office, 84-year-old Robert Houston Smith of High Terrace Lane was last seen leaving his home around 11:30 a.m. on May 3.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

He is described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a light-colored short-sleeve button-down shirt, and a black “Vietnam Veteran’s” cap. Smith is 5' 5", has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs around 180 pounds.

Deputies said he was last seen driving a 2005 white Ford Explorer with an unknown Georgia license plate. He has family in the Georgia area and could possibly be traveling in that direction.