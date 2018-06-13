Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a 17-year-old female who ran away from home in the early Tuesday morning.

The girl’s father told officers she had been grounded following an argument with a family member and she was last seen around 1:00 a.m. the day she ran away. She is believed to have left home on Waderidge Trail, Iron Station, NC with an individual by the name of Jackie Goldsworth or Eli Wayne Goldsworth.

Detective Justin Link described the girl, Alyssa Jordan Davis, 17, as a white female, feet – 3 inches tall, with blue eyes and brown hair. She is also two months pregnant.

She may be in the Nebo or Marion, NC area. Deputies there checked a residence where the runaway teen may be but did not locate her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC