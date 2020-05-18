Hawthorne Lane bridge project Phase 2 begins Monday

The actual concrete pour has been scheduled for sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Phase two of the CityLYNX Gold Line Project for the Hawthorne Lane Bridge is starting Monday.

The second of three concrete deck pours will take place, and crews were set to be on site by 2 a.m. Monday to prepare. The actual concrete pour has been scheduled for sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

On Thursday, May 21, crews could potentially do the final deck pour — but it hasn't been officially scheduled just yet.

Due to the heavy machinery and work vehicles that will be onsite, city officials warn that there will be noise and light towers at the site.

There will be more concrete pours for the bridge sides, medians and sidewalks in the coming weeks, but those have not yet been scheduled.

The bridge is part of a bigger project, the City Lynx Gold Line that would run from Rosa Parks Place Community Transit Center on the west side to Eastland on the east side of Charlotte.

The bridge was supposed to be complete in March of 2019. It was delayed because there were problems with the girders for the bridge.

It was then supposed to be finished March 22, 2020, and has faced further delays.