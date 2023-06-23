Charlotte Fire assisting with hazardous materials call at Wadesboro industrial facility

Details about the incident are limited at this time.

WADESBORO, N.C. — Fire crews responded to an industrial facility in Wadesboro late Thursday night after a hazardous materials call, according to the Ansonville Fire Department.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed it was assisting the Wadesboro Fire Department in the 600 block of Little Duncan Road.

While Charlotte Fire did not confirm what the facility is, the rendering company Valley Proteins/Darling Ingredients is located at that address.

In recent years, multiple Valley Proteins plants have experienced dangerous incidents. In 2020, NBC affiliate WITN reported five people were injured after an explosion at the Duplin County, North Carolina plant.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about where the hazardous materials call was located and if anyone was injured. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.

