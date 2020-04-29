CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hazmat crews are on the scene of a chemical spill in southwest Charlotte, firefighters said.

According to a tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department, crews were called to a reported spill in the 11700 block of Fruehauf Drive, just off Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek. The spill was reported from a rail car, according to Charlotte Fire.

Due to windy conditions, area businesses have been asked to shelter in place until crews get the spill cleaned up and give the all-clear. No injuries were reported.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

