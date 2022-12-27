Livingstone College athlete dies in crash involving off-duty sheriff's deputy

Eric Henderson, 21, was in Cumberland County for Christmas vacation when he was involved in a fatal crash.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County college is mourning the loss of a basketball player who died in a car crash on Monday.

Eric Henderson, 21, a Livingstone College sophomore who played on the team's basketball team, died in a crash on Monday in Cumberland County, N.C.

Investigators told WRAL that Henderson's car crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck driven by an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on U.S. Highway 13 just north of Fayetteville. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The involved deputy was injured but is expected to recover.

Family members said Henderson was on his way back to college after a Christmas visit, according to WRAL.

Henderson played as a small forward on Livingstone College's basketball team. He was in his first season playing for the team and averaged just under three points per game while playing around five minutes per game.

In addition to being a rising athlete at the school, college officials say Henderson was an honor student and a great teammate.

“He wanted to be at Livingstone College. He took pride in being a Blue Bear,” said James Stinson, Livingstone Men’s Basketball head coach, in a statement from the college. “He was willing to sacrifice to make sure everyone else was ok. He was the ultimate student-athlete.”

Henderson's family was left distraught by the news of his death.