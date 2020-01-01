YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died, and two people were injured after a crash in York County. One of those injured is a 4-year-old.

It happened around 7 p.m. on December 31, New Year's Eve, on Highway 5 near Pine Avenue, which is south of Rock Hill.

A vehicle with two people inside crossed over the double yellow line on Highway 5, striking a truck head-on.

Michael Green, 39, of Lancaster was in a truck with no passengers when his truck was struck. Officials say he was injured and transported. The severity of his injuries is not known.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the double yellow line was in the car with a 4-year-old passenger.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The 4-year-old was transported with minor injuries, as a precaution.

The accident is still under investigation. At this time, it's now known if alcohol or excessive speed were involved.

