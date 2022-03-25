'Heads Up Cornelius' campaign aimed at getting people to pay attention at crosswalks

Officials are hoping these signs will get people who are looking down at their phones to look up before crossing the street.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Town of Cornelius is taking action against distracted pedestrians at crosswalks with a new campaign, called Heads Up Cornelius.

People walking around the town can spot signs on the ground in front of crosswalks that read: Heads up. Officials are hoping these will get people who are looking down at their phones to look up before crossing the street.

According to data from WalkBIKENC, each year, between 150-165 pedestrians and 16-20 bicyclists are killed in collisions with motor vehicles on North Carolina roads.

As you walk, run, & bike around Cornelius, you'll start to notice "Heads Up Cornelius" graphics near crosswalks! We all get distracted from time to time, but crosswalks aren't a place to be distracted.



Heads Up Cornelius: Your Streets. Your Town. Your Responsibility. pic.twitter.com/zTgUKh0mMe — Cornelius Parks & Recreation (@cornelius_pr) March 11, 2022

Officials said locally, in the Lake Norman region, they've witnessed this issue first hand.

"There have been recent fatal collisions involving motorists in our neighboring Town, Davidson, and far too many close calls here in Cornelius," the town told WCNC's Charlotte Chloe Leshner. "Last year, we sadly had a pedestrian struck and killed along I-77 near exit 28."

Cornelius said they have a zero-tolerance policy for careless and reckless driving, walking and cycling.

"The Heads Up Cornelius campaign was therefore created to try and spread awareness of this safety issue and to emphasize shared responsibility between all of our residents, no matter how they choose to move around Town," the town said.

