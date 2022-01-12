Heads up: Officials to test sirens around Catawba Nuclear Station

The 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station will sound for five to 30 seconds.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A heads up if you live near the Catawba nuclear station.

Officials will be testing warning sirens later this afternoon. The tests will be between 5 to 30 seconds long -- and will happen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station will sound for five to 30 seconds. To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once. Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in York, Gaston and Mecklenburg counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, residents can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.

