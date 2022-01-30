Heal Charlotte committed to ending gun violence in the community

The push continues after a deadly weekend of gun violence in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its first homicides of the year. Two people were killed in shootings over the weekend.

The two shootings happened just a few miles from each other in east Charlotte Saturday night.

One local organization is committed to putting a stop to the violence in the city.

Greg Jackson is a community advocate and the founder and director of Heal Charlotte. The organization is leading an initiative to end gun violence in the region.

“We want to keep providing hope to the city that this is something that we can combat,” Jackson explained. He added that progress is being made.

“Last year, we had an 18% decrease in homicides and we want to continue that and increase that to 50% and to 100% drop," Jackson said. "Let’s make sure we are continuing the work to see a larger drop in homicides in the city.”

The focus is beyond getting guns off the streets.

“It’s also that we provide resources and opportunities for them not to have to revert back to their old ways. Whether that is making sure they have housing, they have employment, or making sure they have opportunities with their careers,” Jackson explained.

Heal Charlotte also offers intervention programs, paths to higher education, and mentorships.

Prophet Bill is a mentee himself. He turned his life around and now has a job thanks to the support he received.

“I got out of a bad situation. I was homeless. Greg found me housing and he found me food. He restored my relationship with God. He’s helped me move positively forward,” Bill, who wants to use his story to inspire change and help other young people facing hardships in life, said.

Jackson said it's a community effort that involves working with police, schools, and businesses in the area that will save lives.

“It’s about the programs, taking the ideas that we have as community leaders for the youth and amplifying that and empowering us as an organization. That is where we are going to find a lot of justice and prosperity,” Jackson said.

Heal Charlotte is holding a stop the violence workshop on February 3rd.

It takes place from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Keith Family YMCA. The event is about the community coming together to find solutions to end gun violence.

