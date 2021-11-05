x
Here's why your heating bill could be 50% higher this winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here's a heads up as we enter the colder months. Experts warn that your heating bill could be more than 50% higher than usual.

That's because energy prices are on the rise. Natural gas, which is used to heat almost half of US homes has almost doubled in price since this time last year.

And the price of crude oil has also soared. 

Here are some things you can do to keep costs down. 

  • Caulk the perimeter of your windows to prevent cold air from seeping through.
  • Keep sun-facing window blinds open during the day.
  • Keep your thermostat set to the lowest comfortable temperature.

