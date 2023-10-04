Police: 5 dead, 6 injured, including police officer; shooter dead

The incident reportedly took place inside the Old National Bank.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said there were "multiple casualties" after responding to reports of an active shooter at a downtown bank Monday morning.

Police said five people are dead and six are injured, one of the people injured was a police officer. Their condition is unknown.

LMPD said the shooter was killed as well, but it's unclear if the shooter is considered one of the five people killed.

As of 10 a.m., police have reported there is "no active danger."

LMPD is asking residents to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street. The incident reportedly took place inside the Old National Bank.

A witness who was inside the building told WHAS11 they saw a man with a "long assault rifle" fire multiple shots inside the bank on the first floor, near the conference room area.

"He just started firing," he said. "I didn't see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood's on me."

Another witness, who works in an office building facing the bank, said the shooter and law enforcement officers got into a "shootout." They said civilians were being carried out.

LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear expressed his sympathies with the families of those impacted and said he would be heading to Louisville on Monday.

FBI Louisville and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive are also on the scene assisting Metro Police.

Officials say Lincoln Elementary School and UofL Health are under lockdown.

WHAS11 reporters are at the scene gathering information.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

