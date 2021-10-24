CMPD's SWAT team called for "barricaded subject" in southwest Charlotte neighborhood

Details remain limited at this time as authorities work the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, along with other agencies, confirmed they are working the scene of a barricaded subject in the Lion Gates community on Sunday, Oct. 24.

CMPD confirmed its SWAT team is responding, and that emergency vehicles are parked along South Tryon Street. People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

One neighbor in the community said they saw a man with a high-powered rifle and a standoff has been going on for "three to four hours."

The investigation is happening in the 11700 block of Prideland Court.

Medic tweeted WCNC Charlotte and said crews were dispatched to 11000 Prideland Court for a "police standby call."

HAPPENING NOW: CMPD has the Lions Gate neighborhood in South Charlotte blocked off after witnesses showed us video of a man come out of his house with a long gun. Multiple SWAT trucks have arrived and MEDIC is staged nearby. CMPD hasn’t confirmed yet if this is a standoff. pic.twitter.com/g1b9ajxSKD — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) October 24, 2021