UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- The highway sign that turned the heads of a lot of drivers in Union County is becoming a novel-tee item.

A Teespring account that goes under the name, HemdyBribge, is selling t-shirts online that celebrates the infamous highway sign.

The sign was supposed to read "Hemby Bridge". Unfortunately, the "d" and the "b" were swapped between the words, and the result was "Hemdy Bribge."

The t-shirt is expected to remain on sale until Friday.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) told NBC Charlotte earlier in the summer they were aware of the problem and are working to fix it.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC