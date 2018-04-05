CHARLOTTE, NC. -- Sarah Tkachuk's dream was to get engaged surrounded by puppies.

Her now fiance, Michael McLamb, took that dream and made it a reality.

"We've been dating for about 5 1/2 years and he has always known my love for dogs," Tkachuk said. "I told him that I would love to be surrounded by puppies -- but it was always a joke."

With the help of Kreitzer's Critter Corral Puppy Rescue and Olga Mohr Photography, the two got engaged in the most magical way possible.

"He set up the whole engagement with the rescue group, it was a big surprise," she said.

Charlotte couple gets engaged with the help of local rescue puppies Photo: Olga Mohr Photography 01 / 10 Photo: Olga Mohr Photography 01 / 10

Tkachuk told NBC Charlotte her finance had told her they were headed to a wedding rehearsal and needed to dress for the occasion.

"We were driving to the venue and I spotted the puppies poking their heads up behind some bale of hay," Tkachuk said.

The two played with the puppies for a little bit and then Michael asked her "do you love me more than puppies?" He then got down on one knee and popped the question.

Tkachuk said yes. The two are planning on having a summer wedding next year.

Puppies in engagement shoot up for adoption in Charlotte 01 / 13 01 / 13

The puppies in the engagement shoot will be up for adoption at the PetCo across from the Concord Mills.

© 2018 WCNC