CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Most of Charlotte is on edge right now because the online server for Hamilton tickets is currently down.

Blumenthal said more than 8,000 bots were trying to take over the online queue so they had to shut down the server.

As of 10:00 a.m., no online sales were made. Tickets were supposed to go on sale at 8 a.m.

Here are some of the best tweets from the epic #HamiltonCharlotte meltdown:

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

Things I’ve done while waiting for #hamiltoncharlotte tix: 1. Printed my Amazon Return labels. 2. Booked some overdue appointments. 3. Read War and Peace 4. Started writing my one-woman-show ‘Waiting for Hamilton’ #Hamilton #multitasking pic.twitter.com/6HpuTv9kqQ— donna s. scott (@donnachronicles) August 1, 2018

Anyone else getting the feeling that if you or your company specializes in crisis PR they should slide into those @BlumenthalArts DM's before this #HamiltonCharlotte business is over ? pic.twitter.com/Y7ZrdQGTdO— Scott Lundgren (@scottelundgren) August 1, 2018

I could probably drive to Charlotte and buy a ticket before these online sales start. #HamiltonCharlotte— Jordan Plair (@jordanliane) August 1, 2018

Everyone in the online waiting room for @HamiltonMusical tickets right now. Tickets were supposed to go on sale at 8 a.m. #HamiltonCharlotte pic.twitter.com/Zu4UZdskbd— Will Morrisette (@willmorrisette) August 1, 2018

Build A Bear: Let’s have a Pay Your Age Day. Can’t imagine how that could go wrong.



Blumenthal: Hold my place in the online queue.#HamiltonCharlotte— Stephanie Jonas (@stephanieajonas) August 1, 2018

You can go to the virtual waiting room at 5 they said. Ok. You can start to buy tickets with your random spot in line at 8 they said. Ok. 9:08 and ticket sales haven’t started. I’m number 9 gazillion in line. Good thing I have the soundtrack... #HamiltonCharlotte— Stephanie Jonas (@stephanieajonas) August 1, 2018

I woke up at 5 a.m. to get in a virtual queue that was going to put me in a random place in line at 8 am to be number 43,262 IN LINE!!! #HamiltonCharlotte pic.twitter.com/PdhlnQgl9q— Jordan (@jordanahensley) August 1, 2018

The heaviness is my place waaay in the back of the line for #HamiltonCLT https://t.co/YPw2zYfQNQ— nate mitchell (@n8creative) August 1, 2018

What place line are you? I feel like I'm behind 60,000 spam bots #HamiltonCLT pic.twitter.com/YXVVvgLZFl— Jonathan Osman 🏡 (@JonathanOsman) August 1, 2018

Sitting in the virtual waiting room for #Hamilton Charlotte tickets like pic.twitter.com/JhHeJl6p4I— 🌸 a s h l e y 🌸 (@ashuleeworley) August 1, 2018

The saga of people trying to buy #hamilton tickets in Charlotte is far more entertaining than the musical could ever be.— Dustin George (@DustinatTheStar) August 1, 2018

© 2018 WCNC