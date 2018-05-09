It won't be long before North Carolina is painted with Mother Nature's autumnal brush.
There's a new interactive map that predicts with the fall colors will peak in every location in the country.
PHOTOS: Here's when North Carolina's fall colors are expected to peak
►CLICK HERE to see the interactive map -- just slide the bar at the bottom to see when it peaks in your area.
What's the expectation for us in North Carolina? Here's a timeline of the fall foliage predictions:
- "Minimal" fall colors the week of Oct. 15
- "Patchy" fall colors the week of Oct. 22.
- "Partial" fall colors the week of Oct. 29.
- "Near peak" fall colors the week of Nov. 5.
- "Peak" fall colors the week of Nov. 12.
- "Past peak" fall colors the week of Nov 19.
Fall officially arrives on Saturday, Sept. 22.
© 2018 WCNC