It won't be long before North Carolina is painted with Mother Nature's autumnal brush.

There's a new interactive map that predicts with the fall colors will peak in every location in the country.

PHOTOS: Here's when North Carolina's fall colors are expected to peak

►CLICK HERE to see the interactive map -- just slide the bar at the bottom to see when it peaks in your area.

What's the expectation for us in North Carolina? Here's a timeline of the fall foliage predictions:

- "Minimal" fall colors the week of Oct. 15

- "Patchy" fall colors the week of Oct. 22.

- "Partial" fall colors the week of Oct. 29.

- "Near peak" fall colors the week of Nov. 5.

- "Peak" fall colors the week of Nov. 12.

- "Past peak" fall colors the week of Nov 19.

Fall officially arrives on Saturday, Sept. 22.

