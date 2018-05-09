It won't be long before North Carolina is painted with Mother Nature's autumnal brush.

There's a new interactive map that predicts with the fall colors will peak in every location in the country.

PHOTOS: Here's when North Carolina's fall colors are expected to peak
01 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
02 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
03 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
04 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
05 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
06 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
07 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
08 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
09 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
10 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
11 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
12 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
13 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
14 / 14
Grandfather Mountain

CLICK HERE to see the interactive map -- just slide the bar at the bottom to see when it peaks in your area.


What's the expectation for us in North Carolina? Here's a timeline of the fall foliage predictions:

- "Minimal" fall colors the week of Oct. 15

- "Patchy" fall colors the week of Oct. 22.

- "Partial" fall colors the week of Oct. 29.

- "Near peak" fall colors the week of Nov. 5.

- "Peak" fall colors the week of Nov. 12.

- "Past peak" fall colors the week of Nov 19.

Fall officially arrives on Saturday, Sept. 22.

© 2018 WCNC