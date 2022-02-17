Here's why the Moore's are being called pioneers this Black History Month

As we celebrate Black History Month you'd be surprised the people living right here in Charlotte that have broken barriers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In her own way, Madie Maddox Smith Moore is a pioneer by breaking down barriers in Charlotte's healthcare field.

In high school, the now 91-year-old worked in a segregated Charlotte memorial hospital before continuing education in the 1950s at St. Augustine in Raleigh.

"Came back to Charlotte I worked in Mercy's wing for people of color," Mrs. Moore said.

Years later she was encouraged to work at the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

But said it didn't come easy.

"At that time I either had to have someone of your color or race retire or die before I got hired," Mrs. Maddox.

Once a vacancy opened, Mrs. Moore said she was always watched closely by those who didn't look like her once hired as a staff nurse.

So she made it worth the while by learning supervisor duties while not being asked.

"I volunteered to make out the schedule, assign people and nobody had a problem with that," Mrs. Moore said.

In the mid-1970s she was the first Black nurse promoted to Supervisor at the Mecklenburg County Health Department. A role that also landed her free schooling at UNCC to become a certified childcare specialist.

History runs in Mrs. Moore's household.

Her husband Jackie Moore was the first Black athlete to play for was is now the Golden State Warriors.

"They were Philadelphia at that time, Warriors, and that was from 54 to 58," Mr. Moore said.

He said the news wasn't noted until a few years later but he didn't mind because he just wanted to play.

"Playing at that time a lot of the white ballplayers didn't like Black ballplayers because they felt we were taking their jobs," Mr. Moore said.

Staying resilient through it all is why he's going down as one of the players who opened doors for the ballplayers you see on the court day.

"Right now for the Hornets I like Miles Bridges I really like his style of play," Mr. Moore said.

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.