Hickory police searching for missing 91-year-old woman

Police say Rockett was found safe after a Silver Alert was issued for her Sunday.

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department said 91-year-old Helen Rockett was located and is safe after a Silver Alert was issued for her Sunday.

Rockett was last seen walking along the 1400 block of 9th Avenue SE around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Rockett. Authorities said she possibly suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is described as a white woman with white hair and blue eyes. Rockett is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas without shoes and was carrying a black pocketbook.