HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory High School Principal Rebecca Tuttle was arrested for driving while impaired over the weekend, officials confirm. She was arrested early Saturday morning following an accident Friday night.

Hickory Public Schools confirmed they were aware of the accident and subsequent charges. According to HPS, no passengers were with Tuttle at the time of the accident on Friday night.

HPS said they are acting "in accordance with district policy," but it's not clear at this time what the next steps will be. The district did confirm, however, that this will not impact the school day or the standard operation of the school.

No other information has been made public about the incident or arrest.

The full statement from Hickory Public Schools is as follows:

Hickory Public Schools (HPS) is committed to keeping our community informed and providing clarity about any issues of concern.

We are aware that an administrative employee was involved in an automobile accident this past Friday night, January 3, 2020, after which criminal charges were filed. {No other passengers were in the automobile at the time of the accident}.

Upon receiving information regarding this concern, HPS acted in accordance with district policy. This matter will not affect the students’ school day or the school’s standard operation.

As a small school district, we are asking that everyone continue to work together. We will communicate any follow-up news as deemed appropriate—and accurate.

