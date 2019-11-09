HICKORY, N.C. — A mother was shot in the feet after Hickory Police said her boyfriend's gun accidentally discharged inside Valley Hills Mall.

The mother is recovering at home following Thursday's shooting while police cited her boyfriend, A'Duan Walker, with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

Taliah Tilley said she's still in pain because doctors couldn't get out bullet fragments still in her feet.

She said her family was shopping at the mall when her daughter began throwing a tantrum after they wouldn't buy her a pair of glasses.

"[Walker] was carrying my oldest daughter on his left side, and his gun was on his right side," Tilley explained. "He was carrying her with one hand, and she started to slip so he picked her up and put her on his right side."

She said her daughter tried to get down.

"Immediately when she done that, she done like a kick to try to get down, and the gun fell out of the holster and hit the ground and went off," Tilley said.

Tilley said she's thankful none of her children were hurt.

"You just have to be careful with [guns]," Tilley said. "Even with him having it in the holster and everything, we never thought anything like that was going to happen."

Walker is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

