Hickory man drowns at NC beach

Coastal officials are warning people to use extreme caution while at the beach in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Colin after a man drowned at Oak Island.

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — One man is dead after officials say he drowned on Sunday during what has been a busy day for rescue crews.

According to a release, the Oak Island Water Rescue, Fire Department, and Police Department were called to a beach access location around Sunday at 2:04 p.m. in reference to a swimmer in distress.

Bystanders pulled the swimmer to shore and attempted CPR before the rescue crew arrived. Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

Kevin Whitley, a 52-year-old man from Hickory, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Oak Island officials say more than half a dozen similar calls have been made in the area just on Sunday. Tropical Storm Colin's impact is causing rough conditions on the Carolina coast.

The conditions have caused the Oak Island Water Rescue to display a red flag, which asks beachgoers to stay out of the water for safety reasons. Oak Island encourages visitors to plan ahead of their trips to the beach by checking conditions in the area.

