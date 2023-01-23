Hickory Police Chief receives 2022 Outstanding Service Award

Chief Thurman Whisnant accepted the award at last week's banquet for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police.

HICKORY, N.C. — Last week, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant received the 2022 Outstanding Service Award at the annual conference banquet for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police.

The association, made up of state law enforcement executives, gives the award to a police chief whose dedication and work have positively impacted policing in the state. The award is given out yearly at the conference banquet.

This year, over 250 police chiefs and law enforcement leaders attended the banquet. The keynote speaker was Lt. Governor Mark Robinson.

“Getting to know and work with the other police chiefs in North Carolina has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career,” said Chief Whisnant. “Receiving this award in their company was certainly a surprise and an honor that I will always cherish.”

Whisnant will be retiring at the end of January after 30 years of service.

