Free meals for all of Hickory Public Schools students

All students at Hickory Public Schools can receive free meals in 2023-2024 school year due to a new program.

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Public Schools will provide free meals for all students in the upcoming school year.

The HPS School Nutrition Program plans to provide both free breakfast and lunch to every student. Students do not need to pay a fee or apply for meal benefits to participate. Even students who bring their lunch can get a school meal without charge.

The pilot program is part of a districtwide Community Eligibility Program (CEP) during the 2023-2024 school year

Students will be required to pick a fruit or vegetable in addition to two other items for a complete meal.

A breakfast meal consists of a single entree, one milk and two servings of fruit or fruit juice. A lunch meal includes an entree with bread or grain, milk, and up to two servings of both fruits and vegetables.

"Currently, many homemade items, such as lasagna, baked spaghetti, and nachos, along with many favorites ranging from retro pizza to mandarin orange chicken, are available," Kristen Bealler, school nutrition director, said in a released statement.

With an additional step, students with unique nutritional needs may complete a 2023-2024 medical statement from their physician.

"The participation of our students in our cafeterias is vital to continuing the CEP districtwide for years to come," Bealler said.

Students will still have the option to buy a la carte items from their cafeteria.

