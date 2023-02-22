Silver Alert active for Hickory woman

She was last seen along northeast 7th Street Drive on Wednesday.

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for an elderly woman Wednesday evening.

86-year-old Joyce Brockman Holcombe was last seen in town along northeast 7th Street Drive. It's not known where she was going, but she was in a red 2012 Kia Soul. The car has North Carolina tag AHX8503 on it.

While a photo wasn't available, Holcombe is described as standing 5 feet 2 inches tall with short gray hair. She has green eyes and weighs about 140 pounds. A clothing description was not available.

Holcombe may be living with either dementia or Alzheimer's according to the police department. Anyone who may know where she is should call police at 828-328-5551.

