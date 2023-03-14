Man stabs, kills another man in Hickory, police say

29-year-old Allen Anthony Little is now charged with murder.

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department says a man who stabbed another man on Monday is now charged with murder after the victim died of his injuries.

Officers were called to the Lenoir-Rhyne Plaza along Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard Southeast around 10:31 a.m. They found 37-year-old Cory Andrew Hartness inside the New Season Hickory Metro Treatment Center with several stab wounds, along with the suspect: 29-year-old Allen Anthony Little.

Hartness was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died as a result of his injuries.

Police said they determined Hartness and Little were involved in a fight in the plaza's parking lot, which led up to the stabbing. Little was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but the charge was upgraded to murder after Hartness died. Little remains in the Catawba County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who could provide further information is asked to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.

