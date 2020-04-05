HICKORY, N.C. — For Brayden Frasure, his dream in life is to get a food truck to help feed those experiencing homelessness.

The Hickory 10-year-old wants to name it Little Red's Wagon, at least in part inspired by his bright red hair. His main course: potato soup, just like his mom makes.

Bill Bracken, who founded Bracken's Kitchen, does just that — right down to a big red food truck. The organization works to serve hot meals to those in need.

Bracken met with Frasure in California, thanks to NBC's Little Big Shots, to show him what the future could have in store.

Frasure said his dream started when his family saw a homeless woman who asked for spare change. Since they didn't have any, they went and bought her a sandwich.

"It just filled my heart with joy," Frasure told Bracken.

The two prepared potato soup and grilled ham and cheese sandwiches together, then brought the batch to a woman's shelter in a red food truck.

Frasure said the experience made him want to reach his dream even more.

Melissa McCarthy also brought out Kristen Bell to meet Frasure. They donated $5,000 to Frasure, and $5,000 to Bracken's Kitchen.

"My heart opened up and a pitcher of joy just poured right in," Frasure said while serving food to others.

