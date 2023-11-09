'I'm angry and I am on a mission' | Family wants changes after a mother and her son died in a Hickory police chase

The family is pushing for laws to be changed after the two were killed during a police chase.

HICKORY, N.C. — Ella Gayer and her grandmother Beth Fox said they're not sure which pain is worse, the shock of what happened or thoughts of what never will.

Cynthia Nicole Lail and her 12-year-old son Michael Lail were killed Saturday when a Hickory Police officer drove into their minivan during a chase.

"When something happens and I go to my mother, it's her that’s going to be really hard," Gayer, Cynthia Nicole Lail's daughter, said.

Now the family is speaking out and is pushing for North Carolina lawmakers to make changes.

"I'm angry and I am on a mission to make sure North Carolina has a no chase policy," Fox, Cynthia Nicole Lail's mom, said. "That is going to be my beautiful daughter and my beautiful grandson’s legacy, this is not going to happen to anybody else."

They said the two were inseparable and went everywhere together, adding their wings were ready, but their hearts were not.

"This has devastated our family," Fox said.

Gayer said her mom always encouraged them to take lots of pictures and videos so she could be reminded of who they were when she got older, but now that will never happen.

Instead they’re using those same moments as memories of Cynthia Nicole Lail and Michael Lail.

Gayer said their hearts are numb, but they're finding peace in knowing they're both watching over them and are flying high together.

"They're in a better place, they're home," Gayer said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family as they grieve.