Store closed after vehicle drives into Hickory Food Lion

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory Food Lion has been closed after a vehicle drove into the building. The Hickory Fire Department, police department and EMS responded to the scene.

It happened at the Food Lion on North Center Street in Hickory. Officials said the driver was not injured in the incident, and occupants of the store remained uninjured as well. It's not known how many people were in the store at the time of the incident.

Details surrounding the crash have not been made public. It's not known if the driver will face any charges connected to the incident.

The building was considered unsafe due to the damage from the vehicle. It's not yet known when the building will be able to reopen.

