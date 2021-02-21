Two children have died after a mobile home fire in Hickory

Officials said the parents were not home at the time of the fire.

HICKORY, N.C. — A young boy and girl have died after a fire at a mobile home in Hickory, North Carolina, according to the Hickory Fire Department. One child was 7 years old and one child was 8 years old, though officials have not confirmed which child was which age.

The names of the children have not yet been released, but the family has been notified.

It happened in the 1600 block of 7th Avenue Southwest in Hickory Saturday afternoon. At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials at the scene said the parents were not home at the time of the fire. Neighbors tried to help but were not able.

The Hickory Fire Department, Hickory Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation are all handling the investigation.

