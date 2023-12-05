Old bank in Hickory will be turned into city's first food hall

A Facebook post on plans for the First National Bank of Catawba County to become a food hall garnered hundreds of positive comments.

HICKORY, N.C. — Local entrepreneurs from Hickory just closed on First National Bank of Catawba County, which was founded in 1891.

Tony Vo and his wife, Annie Lam, along with Lam's mother, Lynn Ngyuen, said they appreciate the support the Hickory community has given them. Vo said plans for the old bank is just one of the ways of giving back.

"The community has given our family a lot, all the support through the years. So what better way than to do this and help them realize their dream."

Vo, who also started the local coffee chain Waterbean Coffee in 2013, was getting ready to open its 13th location in Belmont this weekend.

The busy businessman spoke to WCNC Charlotte by phone and said it started with the opening of a couple of locations of his coffee shop in Hickory.

He said, "One day, to go back to my hometown and open a Waterbean coffee there for my hometown, not only because that's where I grew up, but I feel they deserve something that they wouldn't get anywhere unless they go to a bigger city."

Hickory city officials, aware of the social media post for the new plans, sent WCNC Charlotte a statement about the growth there.

The statement reads, in part:

"Since the passing of a $40 million bond referendum in 2014, the City of Hickory has embarked on a journey of transformation. In recent years, the bond money has been leveraged to gain an additional $58 million in grants for complementary projects. This has allowed the City to invest more than $98 million into trailblazing projects that create a high quality of life, spur economic growth, and attract residents and businesses."

It also said that "a walk or drive through Hickory today reveals a vibrant, revitalized city, abundant with opportunities for a well-crafted life. And it keeps getting better!"

Vo agreed. The UNC Charlotte graduate, who migrated to Hickory from Vietnam when he was a child, said his family's purpose now is for the Hickory Food Hall to serve as a small business incubator for art, food and other vendors.

He said he knew he wanted to provide an opportunity for other small businesses that wouldn't otherwise have a chance.

"When you lease the space, all they look at is your financial information," said Vo.

Vo added that they still have to submit plans to the city and get them approved before they can do any construction work, but the goal is to have it up and running by first quarter of 2024.