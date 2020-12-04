HICKORY, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, 78-year-old Clyde Melvin Walker. Walker is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen wearing a dark green Shurtape hat, a green henley with a white t-shirt, jeans, and brown slippers. He is six feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, is partially bald with short gray hair and blue eyes.

A photo of Walker has not yet been provided.

Walker was last seen in the 1500 block of 14th Street Drive Northeast in Hickory, North Carolina.

It's not known where he could be heading.

Anyone who knows where Walker may be is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

