Hickory woman dead, child injured in crash involving police officer

Cynthia Nicole Lail was killed after the officer's vehicle struck her minivan while chasing a reckless motorcycle driver.

Example video title will go here for this video

HICKORY, N.C. — A 38-year-old woman was killed and her minor passenger was injured when a Hickory police officer slammed into her minivan during a chase on Friday, Sept. 8, according to a statement released by the Hickory Police Department on Saturday.

The department said the officer was attempting to chase down a fleeing motorcycle on Highway 70 SW when the deadly collision occurred.

The officer had tried to pull the motorcycle over at around 10:45 p.m. for careless and reckless driving, and not displaying a license plate.

According to a spokesperson for HPD, the motorcycle refused to stop, and the officer turned on his siren and blue lights, leading to a chase.

As the motorcycle and the officer reached the intersection of Highway 70 SW and 13th Street, 38-year-old Cynthia Nicole Lail drove her minivan into the intersection and was struck by the officer's car.

The department did not state whether or not Lail had the right-of-way.

Lail was pronounced dead the scene and her passenger, a child, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The officer and the officer's unnamed, front-seat passenger were treated for minor injuries.

The motorcycle involved in the chase never stopped.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Hickory police are asking anyone with information about the motorcycle driver's identity to contact them.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol took over the crash investigation following a request from the police department. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the Hickory Police Department to find out more about the city's policy regarding car chases. The department did not immediately respond with an answer.