Hidden Valley homeowner gets critical repairs with help from community

Ferguson and Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte have come together to help provide much needed repairs to the neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hidden Valley neighborhood has endured "higher than normal levels of economic and housing disparities", making it difficult for families to stay in their homes.

Saundra Smith had moved from West Palm Beach to Charlotte to take care of her father. She considered the dwelling a generational home and wanted to pass it down to her children and grandchildren.

After living there for 20 years, including the pandemic.

Upkeep became difficult, even with help from her grandson, and she feared she would have to abandon her home and community.

Two community organizations, Ferguson and Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte, have come together to help provide much needed repairs to the Smith's home as well as other homes in Hidden Valley.

The organizations plan to add floor remodeling, installing grab bars, repairing cabinets, etc.

They hope the repairs will give Smith "peace of mind and help her age safely in her home."

